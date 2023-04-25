Piazza Affari opens sharply down, sunk by banks and spreads

Milan Stock Exchange down in the start-up phase, in line with the rest of Europe. The Ftse Mib index dropped 1.1%, getting ever closer to the support of 27 thousand points. The record of 28,000 that has stood for 15 years proves once again to be insurmountable. Piazza Affari conditioned like the other stock exchanges by the quarterly reports and weakened above all by the banks, after the UBS accounts which saw profits halve in the period. On the list Unicredit loses 2.5%, Intesa 2%, Bpm 2.3%, Monte Paschi 2.5% %. The other managed savings finance companies are also down. On the rest of the price list, Tim still yields with -1.7%. Stellantis loses 1.2%. In energy Enel -0.6%, Eni -0.3%. The only positive signs in the basket are those of Inwit (+0.2%) and Recordati (+0.1%). The spread continues at 187 points, with the Italian 10-year yield at 4.32%.

The hawks win at the ECB

“For our next Governing Council meeting on 4 May, Current data suggests we should hike rates again. It is not yet the right time to stop. Besides that, I don’t have a crystal ball; it will depend on the economic data. But the analysis suggests that it would be inappropriate to leave our deposit rate at the current level of 3%”. This is what the chief economist of the ECB, Philip Lane, said in an interview with the French newspaper Le Monde.

Sara’s

Refining margins further down in the last week, with EMC at 0.2/$ a barrel from previously $3. Second quarter to date average of $2.2 a barrel after a first quarter of $10.1 and fourth quarter of $22 2023 projections are based on assumption of $5.5 margins OPEC+ production cut announced a few weeks ago it could narrow the differential between light and heavy crudes and add further pressure on refining margins. For Websim NEUTRAL recommendation, target price 1.50 euro.