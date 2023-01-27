Uncertain day for the European stock exchanges, at the end of an overall positive week for the stock market. Among the continental lists, Piazza Affari once again stands out, with the Ftse Mib ending up by 0.8% at 26,435 points.

Purchases on Saipem (+4.5%), Buzzi Unicem (+2.45%) and Moncler (+2.4%), Stm still doing well (+2.3%) after yesterday’s exploits in the wake of the accounts . Conversely, Pirelli (-1.4%) and Telecom Italia (-0.6%) fell back.

On bonds, the Btp-Bund spread widens to 184 basis points, with the Italian ten-year yield rising to 4.08%. Euro/dollar in the 1.086 area while oil is losing share with Brent falling to 86.8 dollars a barrel.

Uncertain performance, meanwhile, for Wall Street after a series of mixed corporate results and some macro data that strengthen the prospect of a less aggressive Fed.

In particular, the core PCE, among the most carefully monitored measures by the US central bank to track inflation, slowed its growth to 4.4% yoy, confirming a weakening of pressure on prices. The University of Michigan index on US consumer sentiment improved to 64.9 points.

Meanwhile, anticipation is growing for next week’s appointments, in particular the meetings of the Fed and the ECB, which will announce their resolutions between Wednesday and Thursday. Focus also on macro data, among which Eurozone inflation (Wednesday) and the US job report (Friday) for January stand out. Finally, pay attention to the quarterly reports of the big US technologies, while in Piazza Affari they will lift the veil on the Intesa and Unicredit accounts.