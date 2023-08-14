Piazza Affari pressing the banks on the supertax. Mps stands out

The government could revise the decree on the levy on bank extra profits by the deadline for conversion, scheduled for October. Among the hypotheses under consideration is the introduction of the tax deductibility, which would reduce its impact on the banking sector. Furthermore, the possibility of limiting the deductibility of interest expense of banks is being evaluated, in order to reduce the risk of declaring the tax unconstitutional.

A way to pay less

Currently, the revised calculation mechanism, capping the tax at 0.1% of assets, would result in a tax increase of around €1.9 billion for the banks we monitor. If we assume that the tax is tax deductible, the revenue would be reduced to around 1.3 billion euros. We also believe that the possibility of a lower deductibility of the interest expense recorded by the banks is plausible, in order to achieve the same revenue objective.

