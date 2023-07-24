Piazza Affari proceeds with the lights off. Pirelli promoted by Equita

Signs of recession

The decline in European manufacturing slows down the price lists of the Old Continent. While improving towards the end, the Stock Exchanges see the slowdown of the German locomotive as a sign of a possible more extensive recession. The disappointment with the PMI indices could actually lead the ECB to ease its monetary tightening. However i markets are already assuming further 25-point rate hikes by the Fed (Wednesday) and the ECB (Thursday), in the hope that the bullish cycle is about to end (as demonstrated by the DJ’s rally on Wall Street). To make matters worse is the outcome of the Spanish elections, which opens up uncertain scenarios for the future government in Madrid.

Good Saipem

In this climate, the Ftse Mib in Milan was saved by the auto sector, with the index closing just above parity (+0.2%) net of the effect linked to the detachment of coupons, among others of Enel and Pirelli (which account for about 0.38%). However, this does not prevent the tire manufacturer from placing itself among the leading stocks in Piazza Affari with a gain of 1.7% (net of the dividend) taking advantage of the positive indications from Michelin and Nokian. Also on the podium were Hera (+1.9%) and Stellantis (+1.6%) which signed an agreement with Samsung for the construction of a new gigafactory in the USA for the production of batteries. +1.7% for Saipem. After all, achievements on Recordati (-0.6%) after last Friday’s race linked to the agreement with GSK. Inwit (-0.6%) and Banca Generali (-0.5%) were also weak.

Equita promotes Pirelli

“In the light of the market data published by Michelin (stable auto segment) and the indications that emerged on Friday from the Nokian conference call (prices have reached their peak but a sharp reverse is not expected in the second half of the year) we are raising our 2023 estimates” on Pirelli, “which were based on prudent assumptions and were positioned in the low end of the guidance”, wrote the Equita analysts. The market thus begins to look at the publication of Pirelli’s quarterly, scheduled for Thursday

Foreign exchange and oil

On the foreign exchange market, the euro slipped below 1.11 dollars for the first time in two weeks and changed hands to 1.1077 dollars (from 1.1122 at Friday’s close). The single currency is also worth 156.49 yen (from 157.51), while the dollar/yen ratio is 141.27 (from 141.65). On the energy front, gas rose to 30.5 euros per MWh (+8%) as did oil: the September delivery contract on Brent rose by 1.7% to 82.4 dollars a barrel and that of the same maturity on the Wti to 78.6 dollars (+1.9 percent).

