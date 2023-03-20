Closing up for European stocks, at the end of an open session down. The Ftse Mib closes trades up by 1.6% to 25,899 points, with A2A (+5.7%) at the top and Banco Bpm (+3.85%), Banca Mediolanum (+3.8%) and Intesa Sanpaolo (+3.7%) on the comeback. Realizations on Diasorin (-4.3%), little move on Stm (-0.1%).

The rescue of Credit Suisse, which will be bought by compatriot UBS for 3 billion Swiss francs, and the joint action of the main central banks (Fed, ECB, Bank of Canada, Bank of England, Bank of Japan) contributed to supporting sentiment and Swiss National Bank) to strengthen the provision of liquidity through dollar swap lines and ensure the resilience of the banking system.

On bonds, the Btp-Bund spread contracted to 186 basis points, with the Italian 10-year bond at 3.97%. On Forex, the euro/dollar rose above 1.07 and the dollar/yen barely moved at 131.6. Among raw materials, oil reduced the previous declines, with Brent at 72.4 dollars a barrel.

During the day, Christine Lagarde held a hearing at the European Parliament’s monetary affairs commission, following the 50 basis point rate hike by the ECB and the latest developments in the Credit Suisse affair. Lagarde reiterated its commitment to price stability and financial stability, stressing that Switzerland does not set the resolution standards for Europe.

The Fed will meet in the coming days and will announce its monetary policy resolutions on Wednesday and according to most analysts should opt for a 25 basis point hike.