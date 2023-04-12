Home Business Piazza Affari reduces earnings following Wall Street but closes positive (+0.4%)
Business

Piazza Affari reduces earnings following Wall Street but closes positive (+0.4%)

by admin

Positive ending for Piazza Affari and for most of the European stock exchanges, although below the intraday highs. Milan’s Ftse Mib ends up 0.4% to 27,629 points, with purchases on Unicredit (+2.65%), Iveco (+1.9%), Bper (+1.9%) and Mps (+ 1.7%). On the other hand, Stm (-1.65%), Poste Italiane (-0.9%) and Amplifon (-0.7%) decreased.

Overseas, Wall Street is trading at parity after a positive start and subsequent U-turn as investors evaluate the latest inflation data. In March, consumer prices slowed growth to 5% per annum, better than expected, but core inflation accelerated to 5.6% on a year-on-year basis. Overall, the data remains far from the Fed’s target and supports the case for another 25 basis point rate hike in May. Focus tonight on the minutes of the last FOMC meeting.

Meanwhile, on bonds, Treasury yields reduce a previous decline, with the two-year yield at 3.99% and the ten-year yield at 3.4%. The Btp-Bund spread remains little moved at 184 basis points, with the Italian 10-year bond rising to 4.2%. On Forex, the euro/dollar appreciates to 1.098 while among raw materials, oil continues its run, with Brent at 87 dollars a barrel.

See also  ExxonMobil reports best quarterly results in 7 years thanks to the jump in energy

You may also like

Gentiloni: “The third installment of the Pnrr will...

That’s how much they cost on average

Five Italian illusions about the war in Ukraine

Most expensive doner kebab in Berlin: That’s why...

Juventus, recall of Allianz after the brawl with...

Bankruptcy statistics 2022 – wave of bankruptcies in...

Why commercial property roofs are rarely used for...

Electric cars, Hyundai launches an investment plan of...

These billion-dollar corporations are each owned by a...

Radio, 33.8 million listeners in 2022

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy