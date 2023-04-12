Positive ending for Piazza Affari and for most of the European stock exchanges, although below the intraday highs. Milan’s Ftse Mib ends up 0.4% to 27,629 points, with purchases on Unicredit (+2.65%), Iveco (+1.9%), Bper (+1.9%) and Mps (+ 1.7%). On the other hand, Stm (-1.65%), Poste Italiane (-0.9%) and Amplifon (-0.7%) decreased.

Overseas, Wall Street is trading at parity after a positive start and subsequent U-turn as investors evaluate the latest inflation data. In March, consumer prices slowed growth to 5% per annum, better than expected, but core inflation accelerated to 5.6% on a year-on-year basis. Overall, the data remains far from the Fed’s target and supports the case for another 25 basis point rate hike in May. Focus tonight on the minutes of the last FOMC meeting.

Meanwhile, on bonds, Treasury yields reduce a previous decline, with the two-year yield at 3.99% and the ten-year yield at 3.4%. The Btp-Bund spread remains little moved at 184 basis points, with the Italian 10-year bond rising to 4.2%. On Forex, the euro/dollar appreciates to 1.098 while among raw materials, oil continues its run, with Brent at 87 dollars a barrel.