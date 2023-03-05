6
With a weekly +3.1% the Ftse Mib stands out internationally – Europe ahead of the USA
by Andrea Gennai
Positive week on international stock lists with Piazza Affari returning to the top with a +3.1 percent. Followed by the Dax (+2.4%). Europe’s strength remains buoyant compared to Wall Street where the Nasdaq rises by 2.7% while the S&P 500 limits gains to 1.9%. Emerging companies also did well (+1.6%). On the events front next week spotlight Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon on Powell (Fed) hearings in Congress. On the data side macro focus on the balance…
