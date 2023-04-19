Piazza Affari resists at +0.15% despite the collapse of Tim

Session with little movement for the stock exchanges of the Old Continent, including Piazza Affari. The Ftse Mib closed up by 0.15% to 27,933 points, with purchases in particular of Mps (+3.8%) and the utilities Hera (+2.6%) and A2A (+2.45%).

Telecom Italia collapses (-8.3%) after the presentation of non-binding offers by the Cdp-Macquarie consortium and KKR, which would be well below Vivendi’s requests. Saipem (-2.5%) and Stm (-2.1%) were also down, the latter following indications from the Asml on demand in conjunction with the accounts.

Wall Street fell slightly, with Morgan Stanley below par after reporting a 20% decline in net income due to a slowdown in investment banking.

Netflix loses 4% on subscriber growth and revenue outlook below expectations. Tesla was also negative (-2%) after cutting vehicle prices again, ahead of tonight’s results. In credit, Western Alliance Bancorp jumped 15% on above-expected earnings and a recovery in deposits after the turmoil triggered by regional bank failures.

The Fed is due to release the Beige Book tonight, which could shed some light on the impact of financial turmoil on the economic outlook. During the day, euro zone inflation was confirmed at 6.9%, with the core figure at 5.7%. In the United Kingdom, on the other hand, consumer prices slowed less than expected, to 10.1%, putting further pressure on the BoE.

On the bond market, the BTP-Bund spread showed little movement at 184 bp, with the Italian 10-year bond rising slightly to 4.35%. The euro/dollar stands at 1.096 while oil (Brent) slips below 84 dollars a barrel, out of concern that the slowdown in economic growth due to more restrictive policies could further slow down the already irregular recovery in demand.