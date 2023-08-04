Piazza Affari restarts the engines. Crazy about Mps

The European stock exchanges are trying to restart the engines after a difficult week. Banks in the front row starting with Credit Agricole The results of Amazon, which gains 9% in the aftermarket, are invigorating for all world markets. The Milan Stock Exchange gains 0.2%

Dax +0.4%. Orders to German industry recorded an unexpected increase in June: +7.0% compared to the previous month, on a seasonally adjusted basis and adjusted for calendar effects. A Reuters poll estimated a decline of -2.0%.

Crazy about Mps

The quarterly above forecasts bounces the shares of Monte dei Paschi di Siena which are the best of the Ftse Mib: the share – which dropped 6% in three days thanks to the turbulence triggered by the Fitch case on US debt – rises by 2.7% but has come to earn even more than 5%.

The positive opinion of Equita

“Second quarter results higher than expected on all lines” summarizes Equita Sim. The Tuscan bank closed the second quarter with a net profit of 383 million, which brings the balance sheet for the half-year to 619 million, very close to the profit target for the full year (700 million) until a few months ago. . The net result, driven by +6.4% in the interest margin, improves by 62.6% and in the presentation to analysts the managing director Luigi Lovaglio affirmed that the group could exceed one billion in profits at the end of the year. “In terms of revenues, the main surprise is linked to a very strong trend in net interest income (interest margin, ed) which grows well above expectations as well as a greater contribution from dividends. Commissions at 338 million compared to the 335 million expected are substantially in line and slightly up quarter on quarter (+2%, but still -6% year on year) – reports Equita – The growth in net interest income benefited from the further widening of the commercial spread and greater contribution from the securities portfolio”.

Commissions fly

During the presentation of the accounts to the financial community, Lovaglio estimated the interest margin for the whole of 2023 at 2.1 billion and net commissions at over 1.3 billion. The manager also reiterated his willingness to return to the distribution of a dividend by the bank for the 2024 financial year.

