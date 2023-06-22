Piazza Affari retreats with Europe, final Ftse Mib -0.7%

Down session for the European stock exchanges, with the Ftse Mib down by 0.7% to 27,410 points. Among the big names in Piazza Affari, Iveco Group (+2.7%) and A2a (+1.4%) advance, Pirelli (+0.4%) and Stm (+0.4%) resist while Telecom Italia retreats (- 2.85%) on the day of the Board meeting on offers for the network, Saipem (-2.8%), MPS (-2%) and Mediobanca (-2%).

Wall Street moved little after the Fed chairman, Jerome Powell, reiterated the opportunity to raise rates two more times this year to counter inflation, in the second part of his semi-annual testimony to the US Congress.

The BoE increased borrowing costs by 50 basis points today, in light of persistently high inflation, while the Swiss National Bank tightened again by 0.25%.

From the macro agenda came the US data on applications for unemployment benefits (stable at 264,000) and sales of existing homes (+0.2% to 4.3 million).

As regards Italy, the rating agency Fitch has revised upwards the outlook on GDP growth for 2023 from +0.5% to +1.1%, while estimates for 2024 have been cut from 1. 3% to 1%.

On Forex, the euro/dollar stands at 1.096, while the exchange rate between the greenback and the yen leaps above 142. Bitcoin slips back below 30,000 dollars, after having exceeded them for the first time since April. Among the raw materials, oil (Brent) loses 3% and slips below 75 dollars a barrel. On bonds, the Btp-Bund spread widens slightly to 162 basis points, with the Italian 10-year bond rising to 4.1%.