Starting up for Piazza Affari

Piazza Affari opens on the upside 0,9%after the successful closure of Wall Street and the good performance of the Asian Stock Exchanges. Opening the Ftse Mib scores 26,150.79 points. Among the stocks, the market’s attention is still on the bankingafter the storm over Switzerland Swiss credit and the decision of the Bce to confirm the announced rate hike of 50 basis points.

Spread in calo

The oil sector is among the largest, with Eni e Tenaris both well bought.

Spread tra Btp e Bund starts down to 182 basis points.