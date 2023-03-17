Home Business Piazza Affari rises, purchases on Eni
Business

Piazza Affari rises, purchases on Eni

by admin
Piazza Affari rises, purchases on Eni

Starting up for Piazza Affari

Piazza Affari opens on the upside 0,9%after the successful closure of Wall Street and the good performance of the Asian Stock Exchanges. Opening the Ftse Mib scores 26,150.79 points. Among the stocks, the market’s attention is still on the bankingafter the storm over Switzerland Swiss credit and the decision of the Bce to confirm the announced rate hike of 50 basis points.

Spread in calo

The oil sector is among the largest, with Eni e Tenaris both well bought.

Spread tra Btp e Bund starts down to 182 basis points.

See also  Heirs of the Rent to buy contract, must the sums received as a deposit be declared?

You may also like

Two fighter jets fly over the sky of...

Motor – Mazda: How light and shadow shape...

UniCredit: “Disappointed by ISS proxy advisor recommendation against...

Company Q&A丨Ganfeng Lithium Industry: Net profit of 20.5...

“I don’t want to whine about schools”

Mercedes updates GLA and GLB, its entry-level SUVs...

Above this salary, most Germans are happy

The rescue of First Republic pushes the Stock...

TikTok CEO Tells U.S. Government: Selling Won’t Solve...

Resolution 23 of 09/01/2023 – Acquisition by the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy