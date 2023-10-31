Home » Piazza Affari rising (+1.5%), inflation falling sharply
Piazza Affari rising (+1.5%), inflation falling sharply

Positive closing on Piazza Affari on a two-speed day for European stock markets, with the Ftse Mib rising by 1.5% to 27,741 points. Amplifon made a comeback (+5%), followed by Bper (+3.7%) and Stellantis (+3.3%), which today released its third quarter results. Sales beat analysts’ expectations, even if the strikes partially weigh on the accounts. However, Iveco (-1.2%), Erg (-1.1%) and Tenaris (-0.7%) fell.

Eurozone data were released during the day on 3Q GDP (-0.1% quarterly) and on October inflation, down to 2.9% with the core figure at 4.2%. In Italy, the economy remained stagnant in the third quarter, while consumer prices significantly slowed their growth to 1.9% (harmonized data y/y).

Other data include the decline in the US consumer confidence index drawn up by the Conference Boras (102.6 points in October), to a 5-month low due to concerns related to prices.

On bonds, the BTP-Bund spread remains little changed in the 191 bp area, with the Italian ten-year bond at 4.72%, while the US Treasury yield stands at 4.87%.

Among raw materials, oil showed little change with Brent at 86.4 dollars a barrel, while gold fell to 1,991 dollars an ounce and gas to 47.9€/Mwh. On the Forex, euro/dollar fell to 1.056 while the yen weakened to 151.6 against the greenback, after the Boj meeting which confirmed the accommodative orientation and allowed a fluctuation of more than 1% in yields.

