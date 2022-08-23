Our benchmark index, the Ftse Mib, closed the session up by 1%, the only index in Europe among the main ones well above par. Supported in particular by the oil sector, in particular by Saipem, the best stock today (+ 10%), followed by Tenaris (+ 8.8%), Eni (+ 3.75%) and finally among the best also Banca Generali with a moderate increase of 2.5%.

While the worst today are Diasorin (-3%), Amplifon (-2.3%), followed by Interpump (-1.7%) and Inwit (-1.6%).

Spread Btp / Bund ended the day at 232bps.