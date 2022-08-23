Home Business Piazza Affari shines in Europe thanks to the oil sector, Saipem (+ 10%)
Business

Piazza Affari shines in Europe thanks to the oil sector, Saipem (+ 10%)

by admin

Our benchmark index, the Ftse Mib, closed the session up by 1%, the only index in Europe among the main ones well above par. Supported in particular by the oil sector, in particular by Saipem, the best stock today (+ 10%), followed by Tenaris (+ 8.8%), Eni (+ 3.75%) and finally among the best also Banca Generali with a moderate increase of 2.5%.

While the worst today are Diasorin (-3%), Amplifon (-2.3%), followed by Interpump (-1.7%) and Inwit (-1.6%).

Spread Btp / Bund ended the day at 232bps.

See also  Wall Street with bated breath waiting for the Fed. Watch out for BlackRock's comment on equities

You may also like

Expert: The central bank’s interest rate cut will...

Employment agencies in the fulfillment chaos

Huatai Securities: Power rationing and frequent power rationing...

Sony, 6 billion lawsuit for costs imposed on...

Hong Kong and US IPO Weekly Report |...

Keep the love and go to the next...

Smart # 1 Brabus, the electric city SUV...

The official version of iOS WeChat 8.0.27 is...

Food risk for over 2.6 million people

Hydrogen Hotspot Weekly Report | More than 270...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy