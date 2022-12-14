Weak session for European stocks, while Wall Street continues its modest rise pending the conclusion of the Federal Reserve meeting.

In Piazza Affari, the Ftse Mib closed down by 0.26% to 24,573 points. Among the companies in the main list, Iveco (-2.3%), Eni (-1.5%) and Stm (-1.4%) fell above all, while Diasorin (+2.1%), A2A ( +1.3%) and Erg (+1.3%).

The focus is mainly on central banks. This evening, the US central bank will announce a 50 basis point rate hike, after four consecutive tightening of 0.75% in the aftermath of US consumer price data which have revived hopes of a less hawkish Fed. Some traders have started pricing in a further slowdown in February, with a 25bp tweak.

However, inflation remains well above the institute’s target, and Goldman Sachs analysts expect the Fed’s dot plot to show an average terminal rate revised upwards, in the range between 5% and 5.25%. %.

Tomorrow the focus will shift mainly to the ECB and the Bank of England, but the resolutions of the monetary authorities of Mexico, Norway, the Philippines, Switzerland and Taiwan are also expected.

As for macro data, during the day the Ifo index released a less pessimistic estimate of German GDP for 2023, forecasting a contraction of 0.1% instead of the previously estimated 0.3%. 2022 growth has been revised upwards from +1.6% to +1.8%.

In the Eurozone, October industrial production contracted by 2% versus -1.5% expected and +0.8% previously (revised from +0.9%).