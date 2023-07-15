Home » Piazza Affari slightly down. The ascent of Mps and Fineco continues
Piazza Affari slightly down. The ascent of Mps and Fineco continues

Declining session for Piazza Affari. The Ftse Mib index dropped 0.31% to 28,786 points after reaching new highs since 2007. For the moment, the resistance at 28,000 is still holding. If it were exceeded, the doors would open towards 30,000 and then, perhaps, 32,000. The support at 26,600 seems a thing of the past. The week ends with an improvement of 3%. Highlights are high tech companies, +5.7% and raw materials companies, +5.5%. No sector index closed in negative. Today on the shields Mps which closed up by 1.64% and Fineco (+1.64%). Ferrari also bought well (+1.38%), while the drop in oil brought down Eni (-1.59%) and Saipem (-1.6%), returning from an octave of strong increases. The finale was at 1.44 euros. The resistance at 1.5 euros is proving difficult to overcome.

Bad Banco Bpm (-1.95%), Unicredit (-0.8%) and Bper (-0.9%) who refuse after some very positive sessions. Tim, on the other hand, after a good exploit, closes with a growth of 0.5%, waiting to know the outcome of the sale of Netco.

