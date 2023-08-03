Home » Piazza Affari slips to 28,680 points. Bper and Tenaris collapse
Business

Piazza Affari slips to 28,680 points. Bper and Tenaris collapse

by admin
Piazza Affari slips to 28,680 points. Bper and Tenaris collapse

Piazza Affari slips to 28,680 points. Bper and Tenaris collapse

Piazza Affari is off to a bad start in the wake of the American and Asian markets. Another -1% for the Ftse Mib index which opens at 28,680 points. Nexi, Fineco, Iveco and Mediolanum are fractionally positive, while some stocks that yesterday presented the quarterly are sinking. Male Bper (-5.76%), followed by Tenaris (-4%) which announced a weaker second half. Stm (-4%) and Banco Bpm (-3.5%) are also bad after record profits but the halt to any M&A project.

See also  Cattolica, Generali takeover bid beyond expectations. Leone rises to 84.5% of the capital

You may also like

Toy manufacturer suffers from wrong decisions and trench...

Stock Markets React to Fitch Ratings’ Downgrade of...

Introducing the New Xbox Series S – 1TB...

Investors are repeating mistakes from the dot-com bubble,...

Calderone: “Useless income, 25 billion wasted. Work? There...

Beiersdorf expects more sales for 2023

Gas bills at a peak, here is the...

Promotional Ship for Osaka World Expo Runs Aground...

Gift Tax: These allowances and tax rates apply

Pittsburgh Shooter Sentenced to Death: Killed 11 People

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy