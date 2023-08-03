Piazza Affari slips to 28,680 points. Bper and Tenaris collapse

Piazza Affari is off to a bad start in the wake of the American and Asian markets. Another -1% for the Ftse Mib index which opens at 28,680 points. Nexi, Fineco, Iveco and Mediolanum are fractionally positive, while some stocks that yesterday presented the quarterly are sinking. Male Bper (-5.76%), followed by Tenaris (-4%) which announced a weaker second half. Stm (-4%) and Banco Bpm (-3.5%) are also bad after record profits but the halt to any M&A project.

