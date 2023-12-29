Piazza Affari slows down at the end (-0.3%), the best being Iveco and Pirelli

The main European stock exchanges ended the session just below parity. On Piazza Affari the Ftse Mib closed down 0.3% at 30,331.17 points. Purchases on Iveco (+1.3%), Pirelli (+1.1%) and Leonardo (+0.5%) while Mps (-1%), Generali (-0.8%) and Bper (-0) retreat ,8%).

Meanwhile, Wall Street continues in slightly bullish territory, setting new records for the year. These are days characterized by low trading volumes and few significant macroeconomic events. Only tomorrow’s inflation data for Spain remains to be followed.

On bonds, the Bund’s yield stood at 1.93% and that of the BTP at 3.59%, with a spread rising to 165 basis points. The US 10-year Treasury rose to 3.82%.

On Forex the euro/dollar drops to 1.108 and the dollar/yen retreats to 141.1. Among raw materials, Brent drops to 78.4 dollars a barrel, while gold consolidates the area of ​​2,080 dollars an ounce.

