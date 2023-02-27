Positive day for Milan and the other European stock exchanges, also supported by the recovery of Wall Street after last week’s sales.

The Ftse Mib closes trading up 1.7% to 27,444 points (best performance in the Old Continent). Purchases above all on Unicredit (+4.6%), supported by the entry in the Euro Stoxx 50 index and by the positive opinion of Jefferies (Buy with a target price of 24.5 euros). Bper (+2.9%), Iveco (+2.6%) and Interpump (+2.55%) also did well, while Saipem closed weakly (-0.7%) on the day of the board meeting on the results.

In the bond segment, the Btp-Bund spread contracted to 183 basis points with the Italian ten-year yield at 4.42%. On Forex, the euro/dollar exchange rate drops below 1.06 while among raw materials, oil is losing ground, with Brent below 82 dollars a barrel.

On Wall Street, modest rebounds for the S&P500 (+0.4%) and Nasdaq (+0.7%), fresh from the declines triggered on Friday by the worst-than-expected data on core PCE inflation, which strengthened the case for a more restrictive.

Data on orders for durable goods were also released today, falling at the fastest pace since 2020 (-4.5%) even if, net of transport, they increased (+0.7%) beyond expectations.

In Italy, consumer confidence grew sharply in February (index rising from 100.9 to 104 points), while that of businesses remained unchanged (at 109.1). In the eurozone, economic confidence decreased slightly to 99.7 points.

Meanwhile, the new agreement between the EU and the United Kingdom has been reached on the Northern Ireland protocol, the 2020 customs and trade agreement to keep the land border between Ulster (GB) and the Republic open. of Ireland (EU) after London’s exit from the Union with Brexit.