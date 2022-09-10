Home Business Piazza Affari stands out in Europe: Ftse Mib + 2% above 22,000 points with bank rush
Piazza Affari stands out in Europe: Ftse Mib + 2% above 22,000 points with bank rush

Piazza Affari accelerates upwards with the Ftse Mib index which, almost halfway through the session, conquers the podium of the best in Europe. In particular, after opening trading at 21,767 points, it is currently up by more than 2% to 22,107 points.

Among the best stocks in the Blue Chip index we find banks (after yesterday’s ECB rate hike) with FinecoBank up 5.33% to 11.7 euros, Intesa Sanpaolo (+ 4.36%) and Bper Bank (+ 3.2%). On the contrary, among the worst Inwit (-0.2%) and Recordati (-0.6%).

To conclude, the spread is currently down from today’s opening at 225 basis points, up 0.68% compared to yesterday.

