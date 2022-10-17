Beginning of the week with a clear prevalence of purchases in Piazza Affari. The Ftse Mib closed near the highs of the day at 21,319 points (+ 1.86%). The market welcomed the numbers of Bank of America which reported an EPS of 81 cents per share in the third quarter, exceeding analysts’ expectations.

The US banking giant ended the quarter with a profit down 8% to $ 7.1 billion due to the $ 898 million provisions it had to make to protect itself from any future credit losses. Also giving breath to today’s rally are the latest developments across the Channel with Jeremy Hunt, chosen to replace Kwasi Kwarteng as finance minister, who reassured the markets by announcing the withdrawal of almost all the tax cuts previously announced by his predecessor, torpedoed last Friday by Prime Minister Liz Truss. Hunt’s move sparked the raly of the pound and British government bonds (Gilt).

On the parterre of Piazza Affari, the substantial increases of Tenaris (+ 4.66%) are reported today. Among the big names, Enel stood out (+ 2.48% to 4.215 euros), which moved further away from the lows since 2017 under the level of 4 euros reached in the middle of the last eighth. Leonardo also rose significantly (+ 2.99%) with CEO Profumo who reiterated that Fincantieri is collaborating, but not for a merger.

In the rear, on the other hand, CNH (-0.04%), whose ceo Scott Wine stated in an interview that the turnover in 2022 will be ‘reasonably higher than 20 billion’, an indication consistent with the guidance of the turnover of industrial activities at + 12 / + 14% y / y, equal to 19.9-20.3 billion. On potential new acquisitions, Wine remarked that they are always being studied, even if not transformative.