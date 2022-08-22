Piazza Affari begins the session in red. When less than an hour has passed since the start of trading, the Ftse Mib index fell over 1% to 22,255.67 points in a week culminating in the Jackson Hole symposium. On a day without significant macro data, the markets are uncertain and fears hover ahead of next Friday’s speech by Fed chairman Jerome Powell. The latter could reiterate the need for the US central bank to still maintain an aggressive stance on the interest rate front.

Looking at the individual stocks of the Ftse Mib, at the moment the only positive sign with modest increases is that of DiaSorin (+ 0.07%). Among the worst Saipem which leaves 2.7% on the ground in a context in which oil continues to lose ground. This morning Saipem announced that it has strengthened its collaboration with Oil Spill Response Limited (OSRL). The two companies signed an extension of the existing services agreement, with the aim of including the supply of FlatFish, Saipem’s underwater drone for environmental monitoring and asset integrity inspection. Reductions of over 2% also for UniCredit and Telecom Italia. On the tlc front, Saturday’s “Il Sole 24 Ore” reports that an offer has been launched by Virgin for the Italian market. “Overall, it does not seem to change the competitive context, which is already very lively and full of offers of various positioning – comment from Equita -. In particular, Iliad remains the most aggressive with an offer similar to Virgin (fiber only) at a price of 23.99 for fixed customers only and 15.99 for converging customers, as well as 39.99 euros for activation “.