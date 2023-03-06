Positive start at +0.7%

Piazza Affari confirms the positive start at + 0.6%. Tim rises 3.5% after Cdp Equity and Macquarie submit non-binding offer to buy 100% of Netco. Gas continues to drop sharply (-4% in Amsterdam) and the easing of tension on government bonds of the Old Continent is clear, with the yield on 10-year BTPs down by six percentage points to 4.45% and spreads at share 178.

Corre l’Eurostoxx 50

The Eurostoxx 50 index, which brings together the leading figures in the euro area, gained 0.6%, bringing last week’s advantage to about 2%. Somewhat surprisingly, the excellent performance comes as tensions on interest rates in the eurozone are growing and the much more serious strain in Ukraine does not subside. Two big brokers, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley raised their expected ECB “terminal rate” to 3.75% and 4% respectively in light of the latest inflation data.The Eurostoxx index has gained +12.5% ​​since the beginning of the year.

What to expect

1) In February, business activity in the euro area gained momentum thanks to the acceleration of the services sector, now the dominant voice of the economy. The eurozone economy is likely to avoid a recession;

2) The surprising season of quarterly reports, which is now drawing to a close, net of the obvious success of the Energetics. So far the disappointments can be counted on one’s fingertips;

3) The sharp drop in the price of Natural Gas, which falls below and slips to new lows since December 2021, -41% since the beginning of the year. This factor bodes well for the future evolution of inflation.

There are 47 blue chips up from January 1 to today. Unicredit +41%, just entered, is the best. Stellar +32% is third in the standings, Understanding sixth. Last place EssilorLuxottica -3%. Bloomberg reports that the average P/E of the Eurostoxx 50 index is now around 12.65x with an average Dividend Yield around 3.18%