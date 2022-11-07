Piazza Affari running at the beginning of the eighth. The Ftse Mib closed with + 0.9% at 23,493 points. The positive momentum of Intesa Sanpaolo continues (+ 3.1% to 2.129 euros) which thus followed up the rally on Friday after the release of the best-than-expected quarterly report. Several analysts have revised up the target price on Intesa. Equita raised it by 9% to € 2.90 following the revision of its estimates mainly to take into account a benefit on the interest margin from a higher rate hike than expected. Societe Generale raised the target price from 2.1 to 2.3 euro (rating buy); Kepler Cheuvreux from 2.25 to 2.5 euros; Barclays from 2.3 to 2.5 euros.

On the other hand, among the banks in trouble, Unicredit (-1.86%). According to rumors reported by the Financial Times, the ECB clashed with UniCredit over its dividend distribution plans and its presence in Russia.

On the parterre of Piazza Affari, TIM stood out today with more than + 10%, returning above the level of 0.24 euros. The market looks favorably on the statements made by senator Alessio Butti, undersecretary to the presidency of the council with delegated powers to digital innovation. Interviewed by Skytg24, Butti indicated his intention to meet the various stakeholders, starting with the top management of Cdp, to define the best path to arrive at a single state-controlled network.