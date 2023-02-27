Piazza Affari and the other European Stock Exchanges want to run

Start up in Piazza Affari, after the first trades. The Ftse Mib index, at the first survey, it marks a +1.25%. Despite fears of a recession, with the Fed aiming to continue raising interest rates, some optimism seems to prevail in anticipation of some macro data. In Piazza Affari in evidence above all banking and energy. The spread between BTPs and German Bunds opens at 181 points, with the 10-year yield at 4.28%.

For raw materials, oil returns to grow slightly with Brent at 82.8 dollars a barrel. The other European financial centers also opened positive, despite the downward closing of the Asian markets, with Tokyo which saw the Nikkei drop by 0.11%. Among the other Stock Exchanges, Paris opens at +1%, Frankfurt gains 1.15% while London advances by 0.75%.

They run Bper (+2,85%) e Unicredit (+3,74%).

ENEL

China Southern Power Grid is conducting due diligence on power distribution activities in Peru. Bloomberg reports that the Chinese could offer three billion dollars.

ENI

A cargo of 655,000 barrels of Venezuelan crude chartered by a unit of the Italian energy group departed Friday from a port operated by the state-run PDVSA.

FERRARI

proposed the distribution of a dividend of 1.810 per common share which corresponds to a total distribution of approximately 329 million euro.

SNAM

The government will appoint a commissioner for the Adriatic Line, the gas pipeline that runs along the Adriatic coast, Il Messaggero wrote on Sunday. Snam could complete the infrastructure in 2-3 years instead of the planned 4.



TIM

The Board appreciates the offer presented by Kkr for the fixed network, but believes that it needs to be improved because it does not reflect the value of the asset and the company’s expectations. A spokesman for the fund said Kkr is ready to dialogue with Tim’s board of directors in compliance with the telephone company’s strategic objectives.