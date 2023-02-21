Negative session for the stock exchanges of the Old Continent, including Piazza Affari. The Ftse Mib archives trading down by 0.7% to 27,409 points, losing ground for the third consecutive session.

Unicredit (-2.1%), Cnh (-2%), Banca Generali (-1.8%) and Nexi (-1.8%) fell above all on the main Milanese list. In the red Stellantis (-1.7%) on the eve of the Board meeting on the results and Recordati (-1.2%) after the release of the accounts, held back by the disappointing guidance on the Ebitda margin. Campari was also weak (-1%) after the quarterly.

In light Leonardo (+2.3%), which could indirectly benefit from further military support from Europe to Ukraine. Moncler (+1.7%) and Finecobank (+0.8%) were also positive.

Wall Street also fell, with the S&P500 at -1.5% and the Nasdaq at -1.9%, held back by the prospect of a still restrictive monetary policy, by geopolitical tensions and by the conflicting forecasts of the retail giants Walmart and Home Depot.

Today’s macro data showed an improvement in economic activity in both the Eurozone and the US, thanks to growth in services which offset the contraction in manufacturing. The German Zew index on business expectations also improved, reaching its highest levels for a year.

Solid economic data signals the ability to withstand further rate hikes and pushes bond yields higher, with the 10-year Treasury up 10 points to 3.9% and the two-year to its highest since November at 4.7%. The Btp-Bund spread widens to 192 basis points and the yield on the Italian ten-year bond rises to 4.46%.

On Forex, the euro/dollar exchange rate fell slightly to 1.067, while among raw materials, oil fell, with Brent in the area of ​​83 dollars a barrel.

Finally, regarding recent geopolitical developments, Vladimir Putin said Russia would suspend observation of the New START nuclear weapons treaty with the United States, a decision Secretary of State Antony Blinken called “irresponsible”. Meanwhile, the White House has said it will not hesitate to sanction Chinese companies that support a Russian invasion of Ukraine.