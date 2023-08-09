Piazza Affari, the worst in Europe (-2%), banks in deep red

A day characterized by heavy selling on Italian shares after the surprise introduction of the tax on bank extra profits, which caused the collapse of the country’s credit institutions. The losses in terms of market capitalization, after today’s session, amount to approx 10 billion euros.

The reference index, the Ftse Miblost just over the 2%slipping under the threshold of 28.000 points, closing the session at odds 27.930. Thus recording the worst performance in Europe today.

The worst stock in today’s session was Bfor bank, which marked a loss of 10%, reaching altitude 2,5 euro for action. Followed by BPM Bank with a decrease of 9,6%falling below 4 euro to 3.9 euro per share.

Le due big UniCredit e Understanding Sanpaolo they left on the ground the 5,5% and the8,6%, respectively. Deep red also for Monte dei Paschiwhich finished the day down by 9% a 2,5 euro.

The best stocks on this bad day were, remember with a positive sign (+2%) at 44 euros, followed by Telecom Italia with a +2.17% at 0.25 euro per share. Third place goes to Hera with an increase of 1.9% to 2.6 euros. Well too A2A, which ends the session with a green mark (+1.8%) at 1.6 euros.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

