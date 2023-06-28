Piazza Affari toned (+0.9%) with eyes on central banks

Closing up for European stock lists, on the day of the awaited panel of central bankers at the Sintra forum. Milan’s Ftse Mib closed up by 0.9% to 27,637 points, with purchases mainly from Telecom Italia (+3.5%), Prysmian (+3.1%) and Stm (+2.9%). On the other hand, Iveco (-0.5%) and Italgas (-0.5%) decreased slightly.

Wall Street moved little, after the rather restrictive statements by Powell who did not rule out two more consecutive rate hikes. However, the Fed chairman said that a recession is not the most likely scenario right now and that the economy remains fairly resilient. Caution also awaiting the results of the Fed’s stress tests on banks.

Christine Lagarde reiterated that there will be another 25bp rate hike in July and that the next moves will depend on the data. Along the same lines Bailey of the BoE, according to whom higher inflation in the UK justified the latest 50 bp adjustment, while Ueda of the BoJ confirmed the current accommodative policy because core inflation remains contained.

The report on Italian inflation was released during the day, down to 6.4% (Nic index), with the harmonized index at 6.7%.

On Forex, the euro/dollar falls slightly but remains above the 1.09 level while the dollar/yen remains above the 144 level. Among the raw materials, oil (Brent) is getting closer to 74 dollars a barrel, after the drop in US inventories . On bonds, the Btp-Bund spread widens to 165 basis points, with the Italian 10-year bond at 3.97%.