The center-right coalition victory in the Italian political elections triggered today’s outperformance for Piazza Affari. The analysts underlined how Giorgia Meloni, leader of Fratelli d’Italia, the first party with over 26% of the preferences, will be able to form a center-right government that will be able to count on a stable majority. “For now, concerns about budget decisions and relations with the EU are somewhat attenuated and both Italian bonds and the euro have bigger short-term problems to deal with,” say the experts of Ing.

The Ftse Mib closed at + 0.67% in the area of ​​21,207 points. On the other hand, Italian government bonds slightly lost ground with the spread between Italian and German government bonds, the debt risk barometer, widening and the yield of the 10-year BTP jumped up to 4.5%, on new peaks since 2013 .

Piazza Affari had just returned from the worst session since July 14, with prices at the lowest of the last 45 sessions. Today among the best are TIM (+ 2.61% to € 0.1847) which in recent weeks had slipped by updating its historical lows several times. Fineco also rallied at + 3.55% and automotive stocks (+ 2.29% Ferrari and + 1.91% Stellantis).

Moncler also did well today with a jump of 3.46%. Remo Ruffini, CEO of Moncler, remarked that the winter season has started well and in China the last stores have reopened for two or three days. “Let’s see, I don’t want to be too optimistic but the restart seems not bad”, said Ruffini referring to the easing of the Covid restrictions applied by the Chinese government. Moncler is one of our favorite Equita stocks in the luxury sector thanks to the quality of the business, growth prospects driven by specific factors (development of Stone Island, expansion of the offer / network for Moncler).

On the other hand, utilities suffered today. Enel’s decline of more than 2% stands out, which in the morning touched a minimum of 4.50 euros, the lowest level since November 2018. Investors are watching with apprehension at the possible moves of the next government. Giorgia Meloni, leader of Fratelli d’Italia, during the election campaign indicated that a government led by her will take unilateral action to decouple electricity costs from gas prices if the EU does not make rapid progress with one joint effort.