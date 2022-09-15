Prevalence of purchases at the start of the day in Piazza Affari. The Ftse Mib travels at 22,494.79 points, an increase of 0.36%. Banco BPM leads the Ftse Mib with + 2.67%. Also in evidence today Unicredit (+ 1.77% to 11.055 euros) which snatches the maximum since March 2022 after the meeting that gave the green light to the second tranche of 1 billion of the buyback plan. On the other hand, the TIM stock sells 1.6%.

Focus today also on Poste Italiane (+ 0.53% to 8.38 euros) which through its subsidiary PostePay completed the acquisition of LIS Holding SpA (LIS) from International Game Technology for 700 million euros, including net cash available by agreement by agreement equal to 70 million.