Tonic start in Piazza Affari with the Ftse Mib index which opens negotiations after the Christmas break dedicated to shopping. At the moment, the Ftse Mib index is up by 0.75%, thus finding itself once again above the watershed level of 24,000 points, a price area tested several times by prices in the last few months of trading. At the top of the main list we find Saipem which is currently up by more than 3.4%, followed by Moncler (+2%), Eni (+1.4%). On the contrary, weakness for Iveco which is just below parity.