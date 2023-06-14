Piazza Affari tonic (+0.9%) before the Fed and the ECB

Positive ending for European stocks, awaiting tonight’s announcement from the Fed and tomorrow’s meeting of the ECB. In Piazza Affari, the Ftse Mib archives trades up 0.9% to 27,809 points, with purchases above all on Telecom Italia (+4.5%) after the managing director of F2i confirmed that he was in contact with the subjects involved in the NetCo operation. Unicredit (+3.3%), Mps (+2.4%) and Bper (+2.4%) also performed well, while Leonardo (-1.8%), Saipem (-1.75%) decreased ) and Recordati (-1.1%).

Modest rises on Wall Street for the S&P500 and Nasdaq, awaiting the Fed’s announcement on rates and the subsequent conference by chairman Jerome Powell.

The Washington institute should confirm the cost of money at current levels, but attention will be focused above all on the next moves, to understand whether this month’s one is a “pause” (seen as more accommodating) or a “jump” ( more aggressive) in view of new squeezes in July or September.

Meanwhile, after the slowdown in consumer prices that emerged yesterday, production prices also slowed down in May (-0.3% on a monthly basis and +1.1% on an annual basis against +2.3% in April). The numbers on industrial production in the Eurozone also came from the macro agenda (+1% in April, above expectations).

US bond yields are down, while in Europe the Btp-Bund spread remains little moved at 163 basis points, with the Italian 10-year bond at 4.08%.

Among raw materials, oil (Brent) remains just above 74 dollars a barrel while gas goes up to 38 €/Mwh. In Forex, the euro/dollar appreciates to 1.085, with the greenback held back by inflation data, while the pound approaches 1.27 dollars, also on the heels of yesterday’s strong UK payroll numbers, which fuel the possibility of the BoE raising rates up to 6%.