Piazza Affari tonic with Europe, Ftse Mib +1.2%

Closing up for European stocks, driven by Wall Street. In Piazza Affari, the Ftse Mib ends up 1.2% at 26,713 points, with purchases in particular on Stm (+3.9%), Interpump (+2.8%) and Amplifon (+2.5% ), while Telecom Italia (-0.6%) and Erg (-0.6%) lost ground.

Technology continues to drive US indices, while there are openings in the negotiations on the US debt ceiling. Meanwhile, however, the data on inflation measured by the core PCE showed a new acceleration to 4.7% per annum in April. The figure therefore fuels the possibility of further rate hikes by the Fed between June and July.

During the day, the IMF raised its forecast for Italy’s GDP for 2023 from +0.7% to +1.1%, forecasting +1.1% in 2024 as well. The data on Italian consumer and business confidence instead there was a worsening, according to Istat data for May.

Bonds are under pressure after the US data, with the US two-year yield rising to 4.6% and the 10-year yield to 3.84%. The Btp-Bund spread remains little moved in the 185 bp area with the Italian 10-year bond at 4.39%.

On Forex, the euro/dollar remains just above 1.07 while among raw materials, oil (Brent) recovers ground at 77 dollars a barrel.

As for the week ahead, Wall Street will be closed on Monday for Memorial Day, while Eurozone inflation data is due on Tuesday. On the other hand, the US job report will be released on Friday, which will provide useful indications for interpreting the Fed’s next moves.