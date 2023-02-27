The Milan Stock Exchange is the best in Europe (+1.71%)

Piazza Affari opens the week up by 1.70% and closes at 27,444.31. It is the best in Europe driven by the banks Unicredit rises by 4.62%, Bper by 2.87%, Banco Bpm by 2.31% and Intesa Sanpaolo by 1.52%. The Institute led by Andrea Orcel has provided an update on analysts’ consensus estimates for 2023 and for the two-year period 2024/2025. A net book profit of 5.52 billion euros is indicated for the current year, better than the previous forecast of 4.16 billion

THE DAY OF THE VERY HOT

Jefferies strengthens the BUY on BANCO BPM and BPER, the target rises respectively to 5.7 and 4.1 euros. Banco Bpm closed at €4.08 (+2.3%) Bper closed at €2.65 (+2.87%)

TIM

Kkr ready to dialogue with top management on the Net, BUY. The share closed at €0.31 (+0.36%)

UNICREDIT

Goldman Sachs strengthened its Buy, raising the target price from 25.5 to 27 euros. . From today, the security enters the EuroStoxx 50 which collects the top fifty values ​​of the euro zone lists and is widely followed by institutional investors, who often use it as a reference benchmark. Analysts continue to improve their vision: the updated consensus collected by Bloomberg expresses an average target of 22.53 euros, from 18.06 euros pre-quarterly, with 25 Buys, 3 Neutrals, 0 Sells. The share closed at €19.08 (+4.36%)

BONDS

European government bond yields are up with the German Bund rising to 2.58% (+5 basis points), the highest since July 2011. The spread is down to 184 basis points, with the yield at 4.43%. The rates of the Spanish ten-year bond also rose to 3.54% and that of France to 3.06%, both up by 5 basis points, while that of Greece was little moved at 4.35%

PETROLIUM

It drops 1% to $75.8

GAS

Again below the threshold of 50 euros per mWh with a drop of 7%. Travel on the lows of the last thirteen months. France is scheduled to meet tomorrow with 12 other European Union countrieswith the aim of creating an alliance of states to support nuclear energy in EU energy policies.

CURRENCIES

The euro drops to 1.059 against the dollar near the lows since the beginning of the year.

ORO

Slightly up a $1,813, after five declines in a row.