Piazza Affari under parity, banks in red

Weak closure for Piazza Affari, in line with the European stock exchanges, in a session with limited volumes and no Wall Street beacon. The Ftse Mib ended trading down by 0.2% to 28,386 points, held back in particular by the banks. Sales on Bper (-2.5%), Mps (-2.2%), Banco Bpm (-1.9%) and Banca Mediolanum (-1.8%) while Saipem closes higher (+4.7% ) and Nexi (+3.7%).

A day lacking in ideas, thanks to the closure of the stars and stripes market for the Independence Day holiday. On the macro front, data on the German trade balance were released (export -0.1%, import +1.7% in May). Australia’s central bank kept interest rates unchanged, while the People’s Bank of China extended its efforts again to shore up the local currency.

Expectations are growing for the American report on the labor market, due out on Friday, to be evaluated from a Fed perspective after yesterday’s numbers on the manufacturing sector, at their lowest for three years. Focus also on the minutes of the Fed, scheduled for tomorrow evening, and on the trip of US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to Beijing, from 6 to 9 July.

On Forex, the euro/dollar slips back below 1.09 and the dollar/yen stands at 144.5. Among raw materials, oil (Brent) exceeds 76 dollars a barrel, following the latest moves by Saudi Arabia and Russia to limit supply. On bonds, the Btp-Bund spread widens to 173 basis points, with the Italian 10-year bond at 4.19%.

