Home » Piazza Affari under parity with Europe
Business

Piazza Affari under parity with Europe

by admin
Piazza Affari under parity with Europe

Weak start for the European stock exchanges, with the Ftse Mib of Piazza Affari down by 0.3% in the area of ​​27,230 points. Well tuned Cnh (+1.2%), Saipem (+0.7%) and Tenaris (+0.5%) while Snam (-1.1%), Terna (-0.8%) and Banca lose ground Mediolanum (-0.6%).

The mood remains cautious, pending an agreement on the US debt ceiling. Yesterday’s meeting between US President Joe Biden and the Republican Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy showed some encouraging signs, but an agreement has not yet been reached.

Today the focus will shift mainly to the May flash PMIs, as well as speeches by some central bankers.

On bonds, the Btp-Bund spread remains in the 185 bp area with the Italian ten-year yield at 4.32%.

On Forex, the euro/dollar stabilizes at 1.08 while among raw materials, oil (Brent) is practically unchanged at 76 dollars a barrel.

See also  Preview ECB: hawks lurking between a possible reduction in Pepp and a battle on guidance rates

You may also like

New book on the history of the Tengelmann...

Emilia, hypothesis Bonaccini commissioner. “A Hoax for the...

Flight in a private jet simulator: That’s why...

Btp Valore, 0.5% premium and semi-annual coupons. How...

Some more apartments built in 2022

Telespazio and DTA Puglia together for the development...

Tesla Cybertruck: How it could change the automotive...

Today’s Stock Exchanges, May 23rd. Spotlight still on...

Bill Gates: Jeffrey Epstein is said to have...

Japan, May PMI manufacturing increases to 50.8 points

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy