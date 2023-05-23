Piazza Affari under parity with Europe

Weak start for the European stock exchanges, with the Ftse Mib of Piazza Affari down by 0.3% in the area of ​​27,230 points. Well tuned Cnh (+1.2%), Saipem (+0.7%) and Tenaris (+0.5%) while Snam (-1.1%), Terna (-0.8%) and Banca lose ground Mediolanum (-0.6%).

The mood remains cautious, pending an agreement on the US debt ceiling. Yesterday’s meeting between US President Joe Biden and the Republican Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy showed some encouraging signs, but an agreement has not yet been reached.

Today the focus will shift mainly to the May flash PMIs, as well as speeches by some central bankers.

On bonds, the Btp-Bund spread remains in the 185 bp area with the Italian ten-year yield at 4.32%.

On Forex, the euro/dollar stabilizes at 1.08 while among raw materials, oil (Brent) is practically unchanged at 76 dollars a barrel.