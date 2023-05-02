Home » Piazza Affari uphill: Mps and Campari are gaining ground
Piazza Affari uphill: Mps and Campari are gaining ground

The Milan stock exchange is on the rise with the Ftse Mib which currently marks +0.08% a 27,098.98 points after the inflation figure announced by Istat.

Italian banks are also showing signs of growth, with Montepaschi (Mps), gaining 2.2%. Among the companies listed on the Stock Exchange, Campari stands out with an increase of 2.23% thanks to growing profit and revenues in the first quarter of the year.

