Declining seating for Milan and for most of the other squares of the Old Continent. The Ftse Mib closed down by 0.1% to 25,364 points, with purchases on Finecobank (+1.2%), Poste Italiane (+1.2%) and Intesa Sanpaolo (+1%) while especially Moncler (- 1.5%), Campari (-1.3%) and Prysmian (-1.3%).

On bonds, the Btp-Bund spread contracted to 190 basis points, with the Italian ten-year yield at 4.2%. Among currencies, the euro/dollar exchange rate rose to 1.073. Among the raw materials, oil regained its share slightly with Brent at 80.0 dollars while natural gas in Europe fell again to 69.1 euro/MWh.

Focus of the day on the speech by Jerome Powell, chairman of the Fed, who stressed that stable inflation is the foundation of an economy in good health. The pursuit of this goal, the central banker added, may require institutions to take measures (such as raising rates) that are necessary, but not popular.

Powell’s speech comes on the heels of San Francisco Fed Mary Daly saying the central bank should raise borrowing costs above 5%, while her Atlanta counterpart Raphael Bostic said interest rates they will exceed this threshold at the beginning of the second quarter and then remain at restrictive levels for a long time.

Attention now turns to Thursday’s US inflation data, one of the last key dates before the Fed meeting scheduled for January 31 and February 1.

As for the ECB, ECB Governing Council member Isabel Schnabel reiterated that the institution’s mandate “is price stability” and that it will do “everything necessary to achieve it”. Therefore, it is “necessary to continue to raise rates significantly to achieve the objective”.

Finally, it should be noted that the new season of US quarterly reports will kick off on Friday with the accounts of the banking giants Citigroup, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo.