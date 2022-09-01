Incipit of the new month in red for the stock markets. Piazza Affari follows the negative sentiment and the Ftse Mib closed -1.19% at 21,302 points. September is statistically the least profitable month of the year for equities with a clear underperformance compared to the average. Waiting for the data on the US labor market, we continue to look at the risk of still aggressive central banks in raising rates. In Europe, markets are almost entirely pricing in the possibility of a 75bp jumbo rate hike by the ECB at next week’s meeting. On the currency, the strength of the dollar is confirmed, updating the ultra-twenty-year highs against the yen. From the macro front into shrinking territory for China‘s Caixin manufacturing PMI added to the gloomy mood for investors.

At Piazza Affari there were substantial sales on Exor which lost almost 3%. Yesterday FTSE Russell announced the quarterly review of the Ftse Mib index with the entry into the Buzzi Unicem index which will replace EXOR. Negative day also for Leonardo who closed at -3.36%.

Among the oil stocks, Saipem’s -2.46% should be noted; contains ENI losses (-0.69%) after yesterday’s marked decline following the upward revision of the outlay by energy companies (tax on extra-profits) for the oil group led by Ad Descalzi, which went from 550 million euros to 1.4 million euros.

Finally, the luxury sector was weak (-2.55% Moncler) thanks to the new lockdowns in China. The city of Chengdu will be subject to a new lockdown, confining about 21 million inhabitants. “We continue to see the impact of Covid in China as short-term – comments Equita SIM – and we think that once the management of the virus (new mRNA vaccine being approved) is normalized, the exposure of the sector to this market (about 25% of turnover) can return to support, hopefully from 2023, with respect to the prospects of a macro slowdown in the US and especially in Europe “.