Piazza Affari without ideas. Tim and Stm go up

Controversial session for European stock markets at the end of the central banks week: the continental indices are unable to maintain the increases of the first part of the day and close in no particular order with the Ftse Mib of Milan at +0.05%.

The central banks week ends

After the rally favored by the Fed’s announcements on three possible cuts to the cost of money in 2024, the stock markets had slowed down on the eve of the indications of the ECB, still oriented towards prudence on the prospects of lowering interest rates. Today’s session was characterized by the macro data relating to inflation, which in Italy slowed down, marking an increase of 0.7% in November, against +1.7% in the previous month, and the PMI indices of manufacturing and services. In the Eurozone, manufacturing activity remained weak but stable, while that of services fell further, indicating a faster contraction in economic activity; in the USA, on the contrary, the manufacturing activity index decreased in December, against expectations, settling at a level still below 50, therefore in an area of ​​contraction, while activity in the services sector remained in expansion.

The techs run

Among the best sectors of the day at a continental level were raw materials (with the sector’s Stoxx 600 sub-index at +1.4%), followed by technology (+1%) and construction (+0.7%); among the worst, telecommunications (-0.8%) and Energy (-0.7%).

Bankers are weak

Among the stocks on Piazza Affari, Stmicroelectronics (+2.74%) ended at the top of the list on the basis of the improved recommendations of analysts, and Tim (+2.36%) on the rumors relating to the fact that the appeal made by Vivendi on the sale of the network would not be with an emergency procedure. In negative territory Cnh Industrial (-1.13%), which will leave the Ftse Mib on Monday and will be replaced by Brunello Cucinelli (-2.84%). In a sluggish session for the banking sector in Europe (-0.3% the Euro Stoxx 600) and in Italy (Banca Mps -2.07%, Banco Bpm -1.72%, Unicredit -0.69%), Bper ends with a decline of 2.2%, following press rumors according to which work has already been started on governance for the renewal of the Board of Directors, to be discussed at the April 2024 meeting, at the same time as the approval of the budget. The renewed hypothesis of a marriage between Bper and MPS also weighs down the stock, with the Mef which could take on the role of silent partner (shareholder without voting rights) in the combined entity of which it would own (assuming a 100% paper operation at prices current) around 18%. Diasorin brings up the rear (-5.53%) awaiting the presentation of the industrial plan to 2027 after the markets close.

Dollar and oil

On the currency market, the greenback remains weak, with the single currency touching the threshold of 1.1 dollars, while investors continue to evaluate the Fed’s moves: the euro is worth 1.0908 dollars (1.098 at the start, 1.09 yesterday at closing), while the exchange rate with the yen is at 154.705 (156.043 at opening, from 154.8). Oil is falling: January WTI contracts fall by 0.73% to 71.06 dollars a barrel, February Brent contracts by 0.67% to 76.1 dollars. January gas contracts traded in Amsterdam fell by 4.8% to 33.175 euros per megawatt hour.

Sale lo spread

Finally, the spread is rising to 171 points, from 168 the day before, with the benchmark 10-year yield falling slightly to 3.72%.

This article has been prepared for informational purposes only and does not constitute consultancy or solicitation to buy or sell financial instruments. The information reported is in the public domain, but may be subject to change at any time after publication. We therefore decline any responsibility and remember that any financial transaction is carried out at your own risk.

