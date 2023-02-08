Pichetto Fratin: “Bills at these levels also in the future”

Emergency over on the bills front? “Given the variability of prices that we have had in the last year, we always need a lot of caution, we need to keep our feet on the ground. The gas has gone by 350 euro al megawattora at 140-150 when the price cap deal was closed at current prices, 50-60 euros, which in any case are two and a half times the price we have had for years”. So the Minister of the Environment and Energy security Gilberto Pichetto on SkyTg24 Economy. “I think it should stay at this level but hopefully it will go down,” she added.

Then the discussion moved on to infrastructure. First of all the Tap, where “the hypothesis that was made in Baku” on the times for the doubling “is that 2027-2028”. And, remaining in Italy, there was also talk of the Piombino regasification terminal, which “will remain for no more than two and a half years”.

