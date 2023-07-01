Pichetto: «With the new energy strategy, a more sustainable path for the economy»

Will all this help us avoid red cards?

According to the assessments made to date, we will be able to achieve almost all of the new and more challenging goals. On two fronts – reducing consumption and cutting emissions in the non-industrial sectors (transport, civil and agriculture) – the targets that are being asked of us at country level are extremely challenging. And, based on the assessment of the energy and emission indicators for 2030, deriving from the application of the approach just outlined, it emerges that, despite our efforts, we are far from achieving the objectives for 2030. Specifically, the Fit for 55 sets a target of 94 Mtoe by 2030 for final consumption, but, according to our estimates, the bar would settle at 100 Mtoe. As for the cut in emissions for non-ETS sectors, we expect a -36% against a binding target for Europe set at -43.7%.

How will you move to recover lost ground?

It will be necessary to evaluate new extraordinary measures for the further reduction of consumption and emissions in the civil sector, in transport and in agriculture and to find adequate financial coverage. In view of the preparation of the definitive Plan, it will be necessary to activate a constant interlocution with Europe which takes into account some specificities of the medium-term Italian situation, with reference to some specific targets. Finally, with a view to a “pragmatic” approach and attention to the “industrial” and “social” fabric of our country, we intend to give particular attention to monitoring and impact analysis activities, also in terms of cost-effectiveness, policies and measures to be implemented. We have one year available, until June 30, 2024.

Earlier you mentioned the development of the new chapter of the Pnrr to intercept the funds of the RepowerEu. Could that be the lever to obtain further action space?

