Pictet Global Environmental Opportunities: Le Opinioni

Independent Financial Advisor and Co-Founder of Affari Miei

November 17, 2023

Pictet Global Environmental Opportunities (ISINI: LU0503631987) is a mutual fund managed by Pictet Asset Management. Its goal is to provide investors with a tool to expose themselves to the opportunities offered by climate transitionthrough investment in stocks related to the sector.

If your advisor has proposed this product to you or you have noticed that it is included in a managed savings product in which you are investing, you have made a smart choice deciding to inform you independently. Being aware of how you are investing your money is always useful and important.

In this guide, first of all, I want to provide you with all the objective information on this fund. These come directly from the Key Information Document (KID) and prospectus provided by Pictet. At the same time, however, I also want give you my opinion about this product. Not having any kind of commercial relationship with Pictet, the fund or its distributors, I have no incentive to speak well or badly about it.

This article talks about:

Pictet: here is the management company

Pictet Global Environmental Opportunities is a product managed by gruppo Pictet, which has over 200 years of history in the financial markets. The company was founded as a bank in Switzerland in 1805, and since the 1830s it has specialized in managing its clients’ assets. Today it is an extremely consolidated company, with over 1,000 employees and a portfolio of assets managed by over €400 billion. It operates in 18 countries around the world and even manages some large national sovereign wealth funds.

Caratteristiche del fondo Pictet Global Environmental Opportunities

Pictet Global Environmental Opportunities it is an actively managed mutual fund, the classic type of product that is usually offered to bank and insurance customers who are interested in investing their savings. The fact that management is “active” implies that the manager actively tries to beat the market with his forecasts and trades.

It is an open-ended fund, in which it is possible to invest and disinvest at any time. Furthermore, it is an extremely sector-focused product equitywhich attempts to give its investment policy a rather strong ESG component.

What he invests in

The assets of the Pictet Global Environmental Opportunities portfolio are characterized almost exclusively by actions. The managers have great freedom in choosing the securities to invest in, but try to remain consistent with the ESG strategy. Although they have no constraints, they try to invest in companies actively involved in the climate transition: some examples are renewable energy producers, electric vehicle companies and lithium battery producers.

Although managers have the ability to invest in stocks linked to any geographic market, historically over 70% of the portfolio was dedicated to US stocks. The rest of the assets are spread across other developed markets and emerging nations, including China.

The benchmark

Il benchmark and the yardstick of an investment fund. It is a stock market index that contains all the instruments negotiable by the manager, and it is very important: not only does it allow us to compare the results of the fund with those obtained by the manager, but it also tells us which instruments the managers can invest in.

In the case of the Global Environmental Opportunities fund, Pictet has chosen to use the fund as a reference MSCI World in EUR. This index includes all (or almost all) companies listed on the stock exchange in the world, literally covering any geographical area and any sector.

The manager, therefore, did not choose an index with as a benchmark serious ESG criteria. Managers are perfectly free, if they wish, to invest in companies that extract oil, operate coal plants or build natural gas pipelines.

Subscription method and revenue distribution policy

To invest in this fund, simply contact one of the many Affiliated SIMs with Pictet offering their products. Pictet pays a commission to placers who sell the product to their clients: for this reason, I imagine that you became aware of the fund thanks to a promoter or consultant who told you about it. Usually this type of fund is also included in broader managed savings products, such as savings investment plans (PIR) and capital accumulation plans (PAC).

Being an open fund, investments and disinvestments can be made at any time. Since it is an equity fund, however, it is advisable to multi-year horizon d’investment.

The income obtained from management, for example through dividends from shares in the portfolio, comes automatically reinvested into the fund rather than being distributed. In technical jargon, we talk about an “accumulation” strategy.

Risk profile

Pictet assigned the Global Environmental Opportunities fund a risk score of 4 is 7. This means a medium risk profile, suitable for investors who are able to tolerate some losses in the short term and who seek good appreciation of the capital invested in the long term.

Consistent with this risk profile, Pictet suggests an investment horizon of at least 5 years. It is worth keeping in mind that, like all products of this type, Pictet Global Environmental Opportunities does not have a guaranteed minimum return or maximum loss.

Costs

Costs are always a key element to keep in mind when evaluating an investment, and are one of the aspects that many investors don’t stress enough. In fact, over a period of several years, a small percentage of annual withdrawal can turn into a cost of thousands and thousands of euros.

If this concept wasn't clear to you, download the free report in which we explain how an overly expensive fund can steal tens of thousands of euros from you over time in an almost imperceptible manner.

Let’s now look specifically at the costs of the fund in question:

0% entry and exit costs; 0% performance costs; 2.70% annual management fees, which are paid every year regardless of the performance of the fund; 0.12% annual transaction costs, to reimburse the management company for the costs incurred in the purchase and sale of financial instruments.

It is interesting to note that the fund has a high management cost for its category, and that none of the costs are tied to performance obtained from the managers. Furthermore, it is important to know that the distributor could add additional costs, not foreseen by the fund itself.

Historical returns

Below is the report ofhistorical trend of the fund, from its first day of trading.

As can be seen from the graph, over the course of its 13 years of activity the managers have obtained an average annual return of 7.57%. Certainly a very respectable performance, but lower than the benchmark: it means that if you had invested in any product that replicates the MSCI World rather than trying to beat it, you would have obtained a better result (9.67% per annum). Furthermore, you would have paid much less in management fees, since active management would not have been necessary.

This is simply an objective observation. In any case, it is important to remember that past performance is not indicative of future performance.

Performance scenarios

Pictet provides us, as required by European regulations, with a picture of possible scenarios for the future. These are divided according to the market trend and according to the time for which we decide to remain in the fund.

The situation is as follows:

Scenario

Exit after 1 year

Exit after 5 years

Stress -67.70% -21.50% Unfavorable -21.60% -4.08% Moderate 11.50% 10.20% Favorable 49.80% 16.05%

Performance scenarios include all direct costs of the fund, but not any extra commissions added by the placer. One thing it is always good to inquire about with your consultant is whether his service involves additional charges.

Affari Miei’s opinions on Pictet Global Environmental Opportunities

In a totally neutral way, I can tell you that on Affari Miei we have never looked very favorably on actively managed mutual funds. In fact, they almost always perform worse than the benchmark, involve extremely high costs and imply a clear penalty conflict of interest between the distributor and the customer.

If you want to delve deeper into the topic, I recommend the free report in which we highlight all the critical issues of these products, starting from the high costs. Reading it could help you save thousands of euros this year.

We have always preferred them ETFwhich are just like funds but require management passive. This means that the costs are just a fraction of those expected from actively managed funds, since the objective is only to replicate (and not beat) the benchmark. Active managers almost always fail to beat the benchmark, among other things, so ETFs on average also outperform their actively managed equivalents.

Who is fine with the fund and who isn’t

The bottom Pictet Global Environmental Opportunities it is a useful product for those who want to put themselves completely in the hands of a consultant and Pictet managers, in the hope that they will make the best possible choices while we have almost no say in capital management.

There are certainly better choices in terms of costs and guarantees offered, especially in terms of compliance with ESG criteria. However, if you are part of the category of investors who have no intention of taking over the management of their funds, then this product offers you a possible solution.

The bottom instead it is not suitable to who:

It has an investment time horizon of less or much more than 5 years; He wants to invest in a fund with the guarantee that all the capital is invested in ESG products; He wants to be the master of the choices regarding his investments and does not trust himself to blindly put himself in the hands of a manager; He believes an exclusively equity fund is too risky.

Conclusions

Before investing your money it is important to know at least the main alternatives and the critical issues of the tools that can be offered to us by promoters and consultants. Without adequate financial educationthat is, without having the information necessary to understand the choices that concern their money, an investor risks making choices that they will regret.

For this reason We have prepared a free report on the concerns regarding mutual fundswhich I recommend you download to better understand these products and their critical issues.

If this is the first time you have read Affari Miei and you have been intrigued by our approach to personal finance and the world of investments, however, you can start here.

Before saying goodbye I would also like to leave you some words guide with which you can begin your investment journey on the financial markets:

Happy continuation on Affari Miei!

