Piedmont, enters the bar with the car and overwhelms the bartender: “You are vaccinated”

Car enters the bar and runs over the bartender. The victim: “He hates me because I’m vaccinated”

First the dispute, then the damage to the car with an ashtray, finally the car that “enters” the bar, hitting the bartender. It happened to Rodelloin the province of Cuneo, last June 29, when after a quarrel for trivial reasons a 45-year-old man, aboard his own car, ran over the partner of the owneroverwhelming part of the audience.

Now he has been reported for attempted murder and the Asti prosecutor has launched the investigation. the victim, Robert Barbettahe told the online newspaper Cuneodice to know the aggressor only by sight. “I had never met this person – Barbetta premised to the Cuneodice website – One evening, at the end of March, I saw him drinking at the counter. As I was leaving the club she stopped me and threatened: ‘I know you got vaccinated, you’re a son of….’. Barbetta asks him to go away: he – the shopkeeper resumes – replied: ‘The one who has to go is you, I’m at home’. So he tried to lay his hands on me. ” From that episode another would follow, when the attacker would show up at the club armed with a rifle.

Finally the attempted murder; Barbetta is safe, and the carabinieri have tracked down the man.

