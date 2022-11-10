The head of Mediaset launches the appeal: government protects publishers. This is the position of the CEO of the largest Italian private television group, Pier Silvio Berlusconi, who spoke about it during a meeting with the press in Cologno Monzese. For the son of the president and founder of Forza Italia, the real problem to be faced is the Big Tech, giants who abuse a dominant position to act on the market.

“The new government – he said – is in a very complicated situation and I cannot give advice. But more than giving us an advantage, we should at least work with equal conditions compared to Big Tech, which today, for example, have a very different level of taxes from ours. Do not be advantaged, but at least not disadvantaged compared to these who are monsters ». «In June – he added – I said“ it’s very tough ”thinking about the war, Covid, the price increases, and today it’s worse than then. Today for all publishing professionals it is really tough ».

Going into the merits, the position of the CEO of Mediaset has been the subject of discussion for years: subjects such as social networks live an intermediate statute in which they should operate a control of what their users publish, but have always rejected the statute of publishers, as this would have bound them to much stricter rules. In addition, social networks, as much as streaming platforms, are direct competition from television networks in the market for viewers’ attention. More recently, some of the major platforms have undergone significant upheavals, with the arrival of Elon Musk to own Twitter and with the announcement of numerous layoffs both within the company founded by Jack Dorsey and within Meta.

«Reading that Twitter and Meta are firing thousands of people like nothing had happened – continued Berlusconi – makes an impression. We are different, in addition to the values ​​linked to the stock market, there is a value that is called professional ethics: we do not fire. And believe me, since 2011 we have asked ourselves this many times, but each time we have increased productivity and moved on. Retequattro is the most striking case. we have also increased information to give all journalists the opportunity to work. I believe that professional ethics must be held in high regard by the government and the governments of other countries. It is? Maybe yes. Is it enough? Maybe not”.

Despite the gap with the internet giants, Mediaset does not seem to give up its grip on the Italian share front. Berlusconi himself confirms it: «Compared to the launch of the new season, we have become even stronger in terms of ratings, achieving extraordinary results. Knock on woodto put it superstitiously with the British ».

The balance of this autumn saw Cologno Monzese overtake Rai in 24 hours, with a 40.9% share (from September 4 to November 5) compared to Viale Mazzini’s 30.7%. «Really excellent results», despite the difficult period linked, among other things, to «the increase in interest rates and expensive energy».