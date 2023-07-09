“Pier Silvio in politics? Leave it alone. Berlusconi’s thirty years must be closed”

The director of Affaritaliani.it Angelo Maria Perrino

Pier Silvio Berlusconi in politics? Director Perrino’s speech on Omnibus

Pier Silvio Berlusconi, after taking control of Fininvest together with his sister Marinashould collect also the political legacy of his father Silvio Berlusconi and take the lead of Forza Italia? He excludes it for now, “I don’t see emergencies”, he declared a few days ago presentation of Mediaset schedules. But he made no secret that a little thought flashed through his head. “My father entered politics at 58, I’m 54…”.

Affaritaliani.it takes a stand and advises Pier Silvio against repeating the path of the blue leader. With the death of the Knight it is necessary to put an end to the Berlusconi era. In this morning’s speech on Omnibus, on La7, the director Angelo Maria Perrino clearly explained it, hoping “that the Berlusconi family refrains from entering politics” because “finally Italy must close Berlusconi’s thirty years in which political, financial and media power was concentrated in the hands of one man, creating an anomaly without precedent in the world that has altered the balance of the Italian state”.

WATCH THE INTERVENTION BY DIRECTOR PERRINO

And even if someone claims that “Berlusconi was voted for by millions of Italians”, one cannot fail to underline that the great consensus – as director Perrino recalls – it was built “also thanks to the use of the means of communication at his disposal” and a politician “who possesses that unparalleled media and financial strength alters the constitutional balance”.

Good that Pier Silvio (interviewed by Affaritaliani.it two days ago CLICK HERE) after his father’s death “directed Mediaset towards a different line, also politically”because “taking Bianca Berlinguer, Luciana Littizzetto and Myrta Merlino means that she wants to free herself from the constraint of being the handmaid of the government with her televisions”.

Come on Italy “He has in Tajani – continues Perrino – a man who has built his leadership on the field and is highly respected in Europe (this morning the Presidential Committee proposed the candidacy of Antonio Tajani to lead Forza Italia ndr). It is right that he plays his game. If he manages to build a moderate center party, that’s welcome because it’s needed” otherwise “the blue MPs will be divided between the League and the Brothers of Italy”, but “Let’s leave Berlusconi alone, let them be entrepreneurs”, they will have a lot to do “to fight the match on a very difficult international market”“leave aside the dynastic and hereditary temptations of politics that”it is something more serious, more delicate, more important than small agreements, small cabotage or even nominalistic questions”.

