Pier Silvio in politics, the Italians have no doubts. The sensational poll

Pier Silvio and the moves studied after his father’s death. The Italians would like him in politics. A survey leaves no doubts

After the death of Silvio Berlusconi many things have changed not only for its TVs but also in politicsthe disappearance of the Knight opened a leadership hole which needs to be filled. To make her way in particular in recent months she has always been a family figure so far a little more secludedthis is the second child Pier Silvio. The head of Mediaset he made courageous decisions after his father’s death, for example by joining Bianca’s group Berlinguer and the shelving of a historical figure of Canale 5 like Barbara D’Urso. Pier Silvio’s goal is to have more information and less trash. But his move – we read in the Corriere della Sera – it would have a specific purpose.

Pier Silvio, according to some Italian parliamentarians, is pursuing an operation of “character building” which would also include the presence in the derby between Milan and Monza. And just today the Corriere della Sera reports that a survey Winpoll broadcast by Tg5 says that the second son of the founder of Fi enjoys the transversal trust of almost 50% of voters of all parties. Pier Silvio is seen as his father’s heir in politics by 68% of those who vote for FI, by 53% of FdI voters, and by 44% of the Lega.

