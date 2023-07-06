Pier Silvio takes the field? Politics in the future of the son of Cav

It is a “leftist” letter in which the Mediaset heir presents himself as a normal man who likes to talk to people; it’s not for nothing that he calls himself “my father’s son”

A few days ago Pier Silvio Berlusconi (54) published an “open letter” to Republic which caused quite a stir.

Not a political letter, as some might have imagined, but a “human letter”, almost liberating and cathartic in which he described himself as a sort of privileged common man.

By this term we mean that the CEO of Mediaset he certainly does not deny his ties with his father but wants to describe himself as a professional who loves his job and loves to cultivate love for his body, but not in “obsession” – as he himself writes – but more for endorphins than addiction physics from fatigue provide him, so much so that when he runs like Blade Runner in those spaces of the soul that are the Sardinian beaches bordering the pine forests caressed by the green – cobalt blue sea, experience a true sense of freedom that almost borders on a “spiritual experience”.

Having said this, beyond the letter itself, it is necessary to dwell on what is a real plan that the heir of the Knight and that is to overcome the conflict of interest that has blocked the full development of the company Mediaset both in Italy and – for example – in Germany.

So the first step is to normalize relations with the “Historical Enemy”, that is the left which many voters have reproached for not wanting to resolve that conflict of interest out of inertia or political expediency.

So the letter a Republicquite unexpected, is part of a very specific path that the Mediaset heir evidently has in the program.

It is a letter”of left” with which the heir of Mediaset presents himself as a normal man who likes to talk to people; it’s not for nothing that he calls himself “my father’s son” which is not a trivial tautology, as it might seem, but it is a real claim to leadership, even an emotional one.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

