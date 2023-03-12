Home Business Piera Maggio to Affari: “Denise is alive. Messina Denaro? Send a message”
Piera Maggio to Affari: “Denise is alive. Messina Denaro? Send a message”

Eighteen years have now passed since little Denise Pipitone disappeared on 1 September 2004. A cold case that neither the investigations, nor the trial, nor the numerous sightings that have followed each other relentlessly have allowed us to resolve. But who still sees a mother, Piera Maggio, fighting for justice and truth, a truth that could be harder than the “stone”, as the woman herself calls herself on social media. Who was it that took the daughter away from her grandmother’s house on that late summer morning in Mazara Del Vallo, and why? Is she still alive?

Precisely on the occasion of the presentation of her book “Denise. For you, with all my strength” (Piemme, 153 pages), Piera told Affaritaliani.it

What does this book mean for a mother who has never given up on her daughter’s disappearance? Is it a “new beginning”?

With my book, I’m Telling You the Truth, I’d hope to get to Denise; who knows that one day a girl, indeed a woman, leafing through those pages will remember …. Also because the content is very different from what is the “news story”. It is above all the story of a woman and of the emotions of a mother, even if there are aspects that I wanted to keep to myself and that I have never shared with anyone, such as my daughter’s favorite toys, her bedroom… .

Has enough been done by the state over all these years? Do you complain something to the press, to the forces of order, to the Italian government?

I have always had a lot of closeness from the press, because my words have always been conveyed in some way, which is important for the families of all the missing persons. However, not all journalism dealt with it purely as a news item, because sometimes information was conveyed that should not have been disseminated, which did not take into account the pain of our family.

As far as the action of the state is concerned, it is evident that there have been many errors, also highlighted during the first instance process. The investigation into the kidnapping then stalled after the trial ended with the acquittal of the main defendant. It’s a unique story, that of Denise, precisely because unlike other cases of missing minors, she has already known a judicial process.

