In Piazza Affari, Pierrel, a global provider of services for the pharmaceutical industry listed on Borsa Italiana’s Euronext Milan, jumped by more than 2%. The company announced today that the merger deed for the incorporation of Pierrel Pharma into Pierrel has been completed. So from today Pierrel takes over all the active and passive juridical relationships belonging to Pierrel Pharma.

The merger takes place without a capital increase, subject to cancellation without replacement and without exchange of all the shares constituting the entire share capital of the subsidiary Pierrel Pharma.