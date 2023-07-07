Piersilvio and Marina forced to get along

It takes harmony to move forward

The future of the Fininvest group is entrusted to the harmony between Marina and Piersilvio. In fact, Carla Dall’Oglio’s two sons share 60% of the Knight’s inheritance and 53% of the Fininvest shares. Luigi, Eleonora and Barbara will have 40% of the family wealth and 47% of the safe. Translated into a nutshell, it means that Marina will receive 1.5 billion and will continue to be president of Fininvest and Mondadori. Piersilvio will also have 1.5 billion and will maintain the operating leadership of the televisions. The three boys will receive 2 billion (660 million each) and will have to be satisfied with the dividends which are in any case quite generous in Fininvest (100 million for the 2022 financial year alone).

Torque control

What will change now? “No person will hold indirect solitary control over Fininvest spapreviously exercised by the father himself”, reads a note.

No constraints

The holdings of the five brothers are not bound by any constraints. It means that Piersilvio and Marina together will be able to make strategic decisions leaving the other three a purely financial stake. The quorum required for the ordinary meeting on first call is “at least half of the share capital” (i.e. it will be sufficient that Marina and Silvio are present) and voting is “absolute majority of the capital present”.

The firmness of the embrace

As long as the five brothers walk with him they won’t have any difficulties in living together. Especially Marina and Piersilvio will have to get along. The firmness of their embrace is the guarantee of continuity.

The choice of seventeen years ago

Seventeen years ago the Knight therefore chose to assign the entire available quota to the two children of his first wife, an indication that he has never changed. A decision that Veronica probably never liked because she relegated her three children to the simple role of financial partners without influence in her management.

I precdenti

Being divided between Marina and Piersilvio, the governance is not unitary as happens in other great inheritances. For example in the Agnelli house where the lawyer had designated his nephew John Elkann as successor, putting all the others in the background. Or De Vecchio who found in Francesco Milleri the supermanager capable of running the group by blocking it from the shareholders. Not to mention Bernardo Caprotti who set aside Violetta and Giuseppe, children from his first marriage, to give primacy in the shareholding structure to Marina, daughter of Giuliana Albera who was married for the second time. Not to mention Ennio Doris who prepared the succession in time by focusing on Massimo.

United family

Il Cavaliere, on the other hand, proved to be very Italian in this too, trying in some way to keep the family together (“I love you” he proclaims in one of his last messages to his children). However, the system contains some weaknesses. It only works if Piersilvio and Marina walk at the same pace. If they had to argue, the shares of the younger brothers could become decisive for any reversals. But above all, construction holds up if business continues to go well and Fininvest is put in a position to provide its five shareholders with rich dividends.

Mondadori and the war of Segrate

Otherwise you enter unknown territory. A story that Fininvest knows very well. It is that of Mondadori and the “war of Segrate”. In the mid-1980s, the publishing group was exhausted by the losses of Retequattro. We need a big capital increase. Arnoldo’s heirs secure control of Amef, a half-empty box (it only owns Mondadori shares) which is listed on the Stock Exchange. The proceeds of the placement allow the dynasty to limit the personal commitment in the recapitalization of the publishing house. In 1987 Mario Formenton died who, after Giorgio’s departure, had taken command of the group. The widow, Cristina with her son Luca and sister Mimma, mother of Leonardo, remain. They argue and call for help: De Benedetti for Cristina and Berlusconi for Mimma. The war of Segrate breaks out inside the Amef which has become a cage from which the family wants to escape. Cristina realizes she’s made a mistake by teaming up with the Engineer. It changes sides and with it Mondadori passes under the banner of the Biscione. The family leaves the scene. Authentic nemesis if it should also happen in Cologno, headquarters of the Biscione.